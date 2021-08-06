Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,326 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.32 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

