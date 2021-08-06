Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of West Bancorporation worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $503.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $58,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,098.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,689.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

