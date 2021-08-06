Aptiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,454 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the average daily volume of 193 put options.

NYSE APTV opened at $159.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.61. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

