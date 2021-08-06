Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $165.72, but opened at $158.00. Aptiv shares last traded at $159.43, with a volume of 11,268 shares.

The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

