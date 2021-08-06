Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE APTV traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.53.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

