Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $159.65 on Friday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.53.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

