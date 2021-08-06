Apria (NYSE:APR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of APR opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 0.65.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

