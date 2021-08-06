Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

