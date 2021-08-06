Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $29.77

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $34.00. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

