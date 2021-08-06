Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

8/3/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL)Remaining Bullish Despite Management’s Warning of Weak Q4” and dated July 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

7/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $146.17 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Apple’s ability to attract small developers has been a key catalyst. Moreover, Apple devices continue to gain traction among enterprises. Apple’s focus on user privacy, as reflected by its latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 updates, is a game changer. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

7/23/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

7/20/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

7/6/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/24/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

