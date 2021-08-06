Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Truist

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target reduced by Truist from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.11.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.37. Appian has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

