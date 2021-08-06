Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AMEH stock traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

