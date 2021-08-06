Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

AINV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 3,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $901.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

