Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) PT Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.18% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 207.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 181,200 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

