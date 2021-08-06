AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $894,083.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00058329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.81 or 0.00911341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00099035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00042759 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,260,610 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

