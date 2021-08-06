Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Reduced by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.35. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.