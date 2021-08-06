Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135.80 ($1.77). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.74), with a volume of 149,309 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of £283.50 million and a PE ratio of -12.89.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,000 shares of company stock worth $85,120,000.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

