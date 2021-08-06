AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 522,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth $3,076,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $27.55 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.