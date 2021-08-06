Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Angi stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,796. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Angi by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

