Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

AOMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.