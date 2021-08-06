Analyzing Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) & Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks -11.00% -10.65% -1.12%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Storage Computer and Palo Alto Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Palo Alto Networks 1 1 25 0 2.89

Palo Alto Networks has a consensus target price of $412.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Storage Computer and Palo Alto Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 11.02 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -310.94

Storage Computer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Storage Computer has a beta of 55.54, suggesting that its share price is 5,454% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Storage Computer beats Palo Alto Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyberattacks, threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company provides professional services, including architecture design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and in-classroom education training services, as well as support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

