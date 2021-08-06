Analyzing Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 5 0 2.50 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.05%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Volatility & Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.07% -2.55% Bluegreen Vacations -9.18% -14.57% -3.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.55 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -19.28 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.80 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -6.71

Bluegreen Vacations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

