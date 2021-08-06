Analyzing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.36 $59.00 million $0.98 31.65 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.63%. Missfresh has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 188.96%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Missfresh on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.