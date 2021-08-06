Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Bankshares (NKSH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH):

7/30/2021 – National Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

7/28/2021 – National Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

7/24/2021 – National Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

7/22/2021 – National Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

6/24/2021 – National Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of NKSH stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,877.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

