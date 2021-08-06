Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) recently:

8/4/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. "

6/17/2021 – Kite Realty Group Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 14,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

