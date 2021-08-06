Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Target Price at $49.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.34.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

