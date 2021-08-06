Analysts Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) PT at $41.00

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

USM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Cellular by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

