Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price at $73.38

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

UiPath stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,212. UiPath has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

