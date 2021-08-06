Analysts Set Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) PT at $42.43

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.