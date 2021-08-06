Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$170.60

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,260,914.17. Also, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,461 shares in the company, valued at C$28,050,855.15. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $6,732,223 in the last 90 days.

GSY stock opened at C$171.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.31. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$58.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$177.66.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.0193119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

