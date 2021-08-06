Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Price Target at GBX 3,645.50

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,570 ($46.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,172.11. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,368 ($17.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,664 ($47.87).

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total value of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.