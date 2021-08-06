Analysts Set Expectations for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

VNOM opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

