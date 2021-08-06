Analysts Set Expectations for NeoPhotonics Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NeoPhotonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

