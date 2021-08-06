Analysts Set Expectations for MarketWise’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketWise in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the newsletter publisher will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MarketWise’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

MKTW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MKTW opened at $12.83 on Thursday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $12,139,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

