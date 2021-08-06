Analysts Set Expectations for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

ICHR opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.35.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

