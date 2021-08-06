Analysts Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $20.91

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,517,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.