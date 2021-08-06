Analysts Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $20.91

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 872,646 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,517,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,378. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -237.00. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.