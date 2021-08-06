Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,792. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

