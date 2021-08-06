Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.58. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,940 shares of company stock worth $12,150,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,338. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

