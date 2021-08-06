Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.69. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 33.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

FFWM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 6,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.