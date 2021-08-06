Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:ECOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,821. The company has a market cap of $720.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

