Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report sales of $1.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.66 million, with estimates ranging from $6.41 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $769.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,261,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,618,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

