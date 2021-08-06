Analysts Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.77 Million

Analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $193.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.94 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $787.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,243 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,171. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,460. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.43.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

