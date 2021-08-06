Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Performance Food Group posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. 63,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after purchasing an additional 172,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,780,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,637 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $109,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,546 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

