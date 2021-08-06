Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report $102.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the lowest is $101.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $460.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.95 million to $461.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $517.00 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $521.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $13,320,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

GCMG opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.