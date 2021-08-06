Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 240.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.