Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $23.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $26.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $195.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

