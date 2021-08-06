Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $23.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $26.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $195.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.