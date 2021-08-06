Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 148.67 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96). 626,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 106,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £269.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.10.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

