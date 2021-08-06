Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMPE stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 5,657,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,735. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares in the company, valued at $115,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

