Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.61.

APH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. 1,529,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

