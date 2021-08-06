Amphenol Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $74.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

